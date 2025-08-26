Health Canada recalls some furniture sold at the Brick due to excess levels of lead

A recalled Lars-branded furniture set that was sold at The Brick. (Handout)

Health Canada has published a recall for Lars-branded furniture sold at The Brick due to excess levels of lead.

The recall includes the Lars Counter Chair, Lars Counter Wood Top and Metal Base, Lars Tabletop Center Glass Insert, and Lars Counter Table. The furniture was sold individually or as a five- or seven-piece set.

The recall notice says that 17,472 units of the affected products were sold across the country between June 2023 and July 2025.

A sampling and evaluation conducted by Health Canada found that the black coating on the products’ legs and metal base contained an excessive amount of lead.

Table Recalled Lars-branded table. (Handout)

Lead is toxic when ingested, especially to children. Exposure can result in anemia, vomiting, diarrhea, serious brain injury, convulsions, coma, as well as effects related to the liver, kidneys, heart and immune system, the recall says. Death can occur in some cases and ongoing exposure to even small amounts of lead can build up in the body over time.

Chair Recalled Lars-branded chair. (Handout)

As of Aug. 15, 2025, the company has not received reports of incidents or injuries in Canada, the recall says.

Customers who have bought the furniture in question are advised to stop using it immediately and contact The Brick by telephone at 1-780-452-7912 (English) and 1-514-685-9421 (French) between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. MT, or by email at recall@thebrick.com.

The recall says that the Canada Consumer Product Safety Act prohibits recalled products from being redistributed, sold or even given away in Canada.