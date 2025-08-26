Man wrongly accused of child sex crimes files lawsuit against RCMP over negligence

A man wrongfully charged following a child sex trafficking investigation is taking RCMP to court.

A man who was mistakenly charged with sex crimes against children and linked to a human trafficking operation is suing the RCMP, alleging they failed to take simple steps to verify information that cleared his name.

Scott Joseph Taylor, 35, was one of seven individuals charged last year by RCMP after an investigation into a human trafficking operation in Portage la Prairie. Altogether, 65 charges were laid in relation to the operation which involved youth performing sexual acts in return for drugs and money.

According to the statement of claim filed last Friday at the Manitoba Court of King’s Bench, Taylor was preparing to visit a local rifle range with friends on July 4, 2024, when RCMP entered his home, handcuffed him and arrested him.

He was charged with obtaining sexual services for consideration from a person under 18, along with unrelated firearm charges, according to the suit.

He was then driven to the Portage la Prairie RCMP station, where he was shackled and remained incarcerated for approximately three days before being released on bail, per the court filing.

Although the charges were stayed about two weeks later, Taylor claims he has been the victim of “vigilante responses,” including being physically and verbally assaulted after his name and the sexual services charge were publicized.

Scott Joseph Taylor's home was vandalized with "Certified Pedo" after charges against him were laid during an RCMP investigation into a sex trafficking ring. (Submitted photo)

“I had so many death threats,” Taylor told CTV News in July 2024, speaking with a black eye he said he recently received. He said his house was also vandalized with “Certified Pedo” spray-painted on it.

Alleges ‘negligent investigation’

According to the lawsuit, Taylor alleges a complainant provided the name “Scott Taylor” to RCMP as one of the alleged perpetrators, describing him as having a “significant beard,” working for Canadian National Railway (CNR), driving a CNR truck, and having lived with her mother.

However, the suit says Taylor has never had a beard for over twenty years, has never worked for CNR or driven a CNR truck, has never lived with the complainant’s mother, and did not associate with the other accused individuals.

The statement of claim says all these facts were “easily attainable and verifiable,” alleging a “negligent investigation” by the RCMP.

“There was no direct or reasonable evidence linking him to the charges in question,” says the statement of claim. “There was no legal justification for the RCMP to arrest, detain and imprison him.”

The suit says RCMP failed to consider the commonality of his name and that the Crown prosecutor “failed, refused, or neglected” to drop the charges in a timely manner.

He has also accused the RCMP of defamation and libel, adding that publishing the sex crime charge has “made it difficult if not impossible” for him to gain employment in and around the Portage la Prairie area.

As a result, Taylor has returned to drinking alcohol and received his third DUI, which resulted in the loss of his employment, according to the suit. He has also moved out of Portage la Prairie over safety concerns.

“The stress and anxiety of the situation has caused [Taylor] to suffer from grave emotional and psychological distress and irreparable damage to his personal and professional life,” says the statement of claim.

Taylor is seeking an unspecified amount of damages, including aggravated and mental distress damages.

The lawsuit also lists the Attorney General of Canada as a defendant. The Department of Justice deferred comment to the Manitoba RCMP, who declined to comment as the case is before the courts.

None of the allegations have been proven in court. Statements of defence have not yet been filed.