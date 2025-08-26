Minister LeBlanc holds ‘constructive and lengthy’ meeting with U.S. Commerce Secretary Lutnick

Former Conservative cabinet minister James Moore weighs in on recent trade decisions by the Carney government and what impact they could have going forward.

CTV News has learned that Canada-U.S. Trade Minister Dominic LeBlanc met with Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick Tuesday morning, with LeBlanc’s office describing the meeting as “constructive and lengthy.”

Happy to be back in Washington, DC for a productive meeting with @howardlutnick and his senior team this morning.



— Dominic LeBlanc (@DLeBlancNB) August 26, 2025

They said the meeting was scheduled for one hour, but lasted more than 90 minutes.

Kirsten Hillman, Canadian ambassador to the U.S., was also at the meeting, as was Marc-Andre Blanchard, Prime Minister Mark Carney’s chief of staff.

The talks come just days after Carney announced Canada would drop some of its counter-tariffs on American goods, part of a prolonged trade war that has seen Washington impose a 35 per cent tariff on Canadian exports not covered by the countries’ free-trade deal.

Both Canada and the U.S. still have tariffs in place for steel, aluminum, copper and autos.

Carney has said the goal is to “intensify” talks with U.S. President Donald Trump on a broader economic and security deal, and that he received assurances from Trump that scrapping some countermeasures will kickstart those negotiations.

LeBlanc has made several trips to Washington in recent months, including one in late July.

He said at the time that the government’s priority was to get the “best deal” for Canada, rather than one by the pre-determined Aug. 1 deadline.

With files from CTV News’ Spencer Van Dyk