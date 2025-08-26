OFM continues probe into deadly Barrie house explosion

The Dept. Fire Chief of Barrie Fire reflects on the explosion aftermath after a deafening bang destroyed a home on Marshall Street.

The Office of the Fire Marshal (OFM) says the investigation into a deadly house explosion in Barrie is still underway after wrapping up its probe at the scene more than a week ago. In an email to CTV News on Tuesday, the OFM stated, “At this time, there are no new developments to share.”

The blast happened at 65 Marshall Street near Little Avenue on August 9 in the city’s Allandale community. The force of the explosion reduced the two-storey house to rubble, and sent thick, black smoke and flames into the sky and damaged nearby homes and vehicles.

“It was quite a scene, there was a lot of debris everywhere... even across the street,” said Deputy Fire Chief Eric MacFadden following the explosion.

Emergency crews said they pulled a 45-year-old man from the wreckage. He was rushed to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. Police later confirmed he had died.

An obituary identifies the deceased as husband and father Ryan McEachern. A funeral service was held on Friday at the Simcoe Funeral Home in Orillia.

No other injuries were reported in the explosion. A neighbouring home has been fenced off, with significant damage to the structure.

The OFM said more details would be provided as the investigation allows.

