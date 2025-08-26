Province won’t confiscate wolf-dogs from their owner on Tuesday

The fate of 16 hybrid wolf-dogs in Wahnapitae, Ont., remains uncertain as provincial authorities are no longer expected to seize the animals Tuesday.

Bryton Bongard, the owner of the animals, had prepared for the Ministry of Natural Resources (MNR) to arrive at his property at 10 a.m. on Monday.

He was then informed just before noon that the seizure was delayed until the following morning, with no reason provided for the postponement. Bongard later confirmed the MNR also wasn’t coming Tuesday.

Bryton Bongard Bryton Bongard, a butcher living on a rural property in Wahnapitae, Ont., where he has raised and cared for 16 hybrid wolf-dogs that he houses within a secured two-acre enclosure on his property. August 21, 2025. (File photo/Alana Everson/CTV News Northern Ontario)

Owner and dogs anxious amid uncertainty

Bongard spent Monday morning saying goodbye to his animals, which he said are acutely aware of the impending change. He described an emotional scene that heightened the animals’ anxiety.

“Mom and I went in there and cried for an hour so then that kinda threw off the dogs like OK something is going on here,” Bongard said. “Now our dogs are kinda just panicking and going what’s going on here.”

Wolf-dog hybrids Wolf-dog hybrids belonging Bryton Bongard of Wahnapitae, Ont., are shown on his property on August 25, 2025. (Alana Everson/CTV News Northern Ontario)

The situation is compounded by what Bongard calls “a lack of formal communication” from the MNR regarding the animals’ final destination.

Dogs slated for new private home in Saskatchewan

According to Bongard, the ministry has indicated the animals will not be euthanized but will be relocated to a private owner in another province, believed to be Saskatchewan. This plan, however, offers only little solace to Bongard, who fears he will never see the dogs again.

“Unfortunately, at the point they haven’t formally told me what’s going on with my dogs,” he said. “All I have been informed is that a potential home has been located in another province. Unfortunately, at the time it’s not going to be a sanctuary they are going to. It will be a private owner.”

“The chances of me going to see the dogs is very limited due to it being a private owner.”

Wolf-dog hybrids Wolf-dog hybrids belonging Bryton Bongard of Wahnapitae, Ont., are shown on his property on August 21, 2025. (File photo/Alana Everson/CTV News Northern Ontario)

Community rallies in support with petition

The case has sparked significant local concern. Neighbour Kassandra Belanger started an online petition titled ‘Save the hybrid wolves in Wahnapitae,’ which has garnered more than a thousand signatures. The petition pleads for the animals to be spared from euthanasia and to remain with Bongard, who Belanger says is willing to establish a proper sanctuary.

“I am a huge advocate for animals all kinds of animals and these animals are well taken care of,” Belanger said. “They have a beautiful area for them to be in and they are fed they are loved and they are going to be ripped away from the only home they know.”

Kassandra Belanger and Bryton Bongard Kassandra Belanger (left) who started a petition to save 16 hybrid wolf-dogs in Wahnapitae, Ont., is pictured with the man who has raised them from pups, Bryton Bongard (left), on his property on August 25, 2025. (Alana Everson/CTV News Northern Ontario)

Several other neighbours, friends and supporters gathered at Bongard’s property on Monday as a show of solidarity.

Ministry declines to comment , citing it as an active case

CTV News reached out to the MNR for comment on Monday but did not receive a response by the time of this publication.

In a previous communication regarding the case, the ministry stated it was unable to comment further as it is an active investigation.

The ministry is now expected to proceed with the seizure of the wolf-dogs on Tuesday morning.