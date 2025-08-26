Police expected to provide update on Barrie encampment homicide case

Barrie Police are set to give an update on a complex case involving an encampment-related homicide investigation. Watch LIVE here.

Barrie police are set to provide new details on a grisly murder case tied to a homeless encampment in central Barrie.

A news conference is scheduled on Tuesday at 11 a.m. at Barrie Police Headquarters, where officials will outline the latest developments in the investigation that has gripped the city for weeks.

While police have kept the probe largely under wraps, Barrie Police Chief Rich Johnston and Sgt. Brett Carleton are expected to provide the first significant update since a 52-year-old man was arrested.

The investigation began July 30, when police cordoned off the homeless encampment in a wooded area between Victoria Street, John Street, and Anne Street South.

The site, once home to nearly 60 people, has since been cleared by the City of Barrie but remains closed as officials manage cleanup efforts.

Investigators believe Robert Ladouceur, known on the block as ‘Tattoo Rob,’ is responsible for the deaths of William ‘Blake’ Robinson, 45, and David Kyle Cheesequay, 41.

Ladouceur was arrested earlier this month on weapons charges and fleeing from police. After two court appearances from the Central North Correctional Centre in Penetanguishene, he is facing charges including first- and second-degree murder, indignity to a body, and multiple weapons and drug-related offences.

The area, once under investigation, stretched beyond Barrie, reaching Huntsville and northern Simcoe County, where suspected human remains were discovered and sent to forensics for testing.

Court documents obtained by CTV News show the alleged murder of William Robinson, took place on Jan. 18, with the dismemberment of a body occurring between Jan. 18 and Feb. 8.

Documents also show the second alleged murder, that of David Cheesequay, took place on July 28, with the dismemberment of a body occurring between July 28 and Aug. 2.

The allegations against him have not been tested in court.

CTV News will continue to provide updates as new details emerge from the news conference.