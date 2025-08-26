Sask. chocolatiers recognized with international awards

Since 2012, the international chocolate awards have been crowning the best. As Mick Favel reports, two competitors are from rural Saskatchewan.

A couple from the village of Semans, Sask. are celebrating after their cocoa-based creations garnered recognition at the 2025 International Chocolate Awards.

Dionisia Chocolate received two bronze awards for its “Yariguies Columbia” and “Rum and Star Anise” products during the annual competition.

James Rosso is the co-owner of Dionisia Chocolate. He says great care and attention is given to each step in the process – down to the handpicking of each cocoa bean.

The roasting of the beans is a crucial step in getting the correct taste.

“There is a lot of trial and error with the roasting process before we get to actually making the chocolate we like or will sell,” said Rosso.

The chocolate makers are parents of two young children.

Once the kids are in bed and asleep – the pair begins the preparation of their chocolate.

“I am busy with the kids in the day, and in the night is the process. Its magic, many cocoa. We are happy doing this,” Dionisia’s chocolate maker Laura Sandoval explained.

Sandoval moved from Colombia nearly six years ago. Chocolate making is apart of her family’s history. She said the process makes her feel closer to her homeland and her culture.

“My business is not big. I am happy to do that because it’s something healthy,” she said. “It’s tradition.”

The pair plan to have offer lines of chocolate which celebrate Colombian culture. They also hope to one day have access to a registered kitchen, to expand their output.

“One of the things we like about the way we do chocolate is we are not creating a uniform product,” Rosso explained. “Every time you have one of our bars, you are getting something very unique.”

The International Chocolate Awards are an annual competition split into different regions of the world.

Dionisia Chocolate competed in the North American bracket.