Saskatchewan aid and experts helping rebuild Ukrainian agriculture after 3 years of war

As Fruzsina De Cloedt reports, producers in Saskatchewan are helping out their counterparts in Ukraine to rebuild in the wake of the Russian invasion.

After more than three years of brutal conflict with Russia, Ukrainian farmers are attempting to rebuild the country’s agricultural sector with the help of some Saskatchewan aid and expertise.

Roman Grynyshyn is the founder of “World to Rebuild Rural Ukraine.” The charity is focused on helping Ukrainian farmers who have been affected by the Russo-Ukrainian War.

“It is showing that there are ways to grow and not everything is so gloomy as they see it in Ukraine,” Grynyshyn told CTV News.

The founder noted that producers with smaller scale operations were especially vulnerable in the wake of the Russian invasion.

“They are very dependent on what they produce and when the Russians came, they’re passing through the villages and through their locations. They destroyed a lot of their houses and facilities,” he explained.

On top of being more affected by physical cost of the conflict, smaller scale farms are also more so affected by the country’s conscription laws.

Freedom of movement in Ukraine is limited for men in a certain age group due to military service - with some exceptions.

“There is this law that allows to be, as we call it in Ukraine, booked from the military service. So, you can stay and work for the critical infrastructure or [an] economical project,” Grynyshyn said. “Farming is one of those areas where they can be booked.”

This rule doesn’t apply to every farmer, however. The criteria “to be booked” as a producer is to farm more than 500 hectares (just over 1,200 acres), which leaves the members of small, family-run farms open for conscription efforts.

Grynyshyn’s charity fund collects donations from abroad in an effort to help small farmers rebuild lost facilities and repair damaged equipment.

Another focus of the program is education.

“We work currently with seven universities,” Grynyshyn told CTV News. “Most of them were relocated because of the war.”

This means that there’s little to no budget for research activities. To keep Ukrainian farmer competitive in terms of know-how and techniques, Grynyshyn’s projects shares their knowledge with the institutions.

“This knowledge is going to be taught to the students in Ukrainian agricultural universities,” said Grynyshyn.

“We collect information and present it to the Ukrainian producers, in lectures and seminars and practical side of things.”

Grynyshyn says that one big challenge in his operation is attracting foreign visitors to a land torn by a bloody war.

“Unless you go to the frontline, it is like driving the highway, the risk is the same,” he said, adding that his visitors never regret visiting Ukraine and that they leave with positive emotions.

“Even air raid alerts, that happen very often, do not look so scary.”

This is where producers and experts, such as Alberta-based regenerative farming coach Kevin Elmy comes into the picture.

“Roman gave me a call and, we had a chat and it sounded like a great opportunity [to partake in Roman’s project],” Elmy, who is originally from Saltcoats, Sask., told CTV News back in July.

He spent three weeks in Ukraine where he toured 12 farms and looked at over two dozen soil pits and fields. Elmy said the region felt familiar – given the similarities with the western prairies.

“We look at the topography, the landscape, the plants that are growing there, like the weeds even, it’s all very, very similar,” he explained. “The advantage they have in the region of the breadbasket of Ukraine is that they’re dealing with four feet of topsoil.”

Kevin Elmy Kevin Elmy in Ukraine in June of 2025. (Submitted)

Elmy said the regenerative methods he promotes found welcoming ears in Ukraine.

“We had some really good chats with some of the managers over there and there was four of the operations said they’re going to implement some of the things that I suggested, even before we left Ukraine,” he explained.

Elmy said that in his opinion, Ukrainian farmers are identifying problems and eager to accept solutions.

“It looks really, very optimistic from the standpoint of them embracing the change,” he added.

Grynyshyn and his organization are due to visit the prairies later, in October.

“We are going to travel from Alberta to Winnipeg, visiting the farmers who have successfully implemented some regenerative practices,” he noted.

Grynyshyn’s program has a participation fee for farmers with larger operations – which is then used to fund the trip for a farmer in need.