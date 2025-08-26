Winnipeg researchers break Canadian record in study of physics

Jeff Martin, U of W professor of physics, discusses his research into neutrons that is breaking records in the world of physics.

A team of researchers at the University of Winnipeg (U of W) is breaking records with its study of neutrons.

U of W physics professor Jeff Martin and his team broke the Canadian record for ultracold neutron production—a record they had also previously set.

“Well, it’s our record, so we broke our own record,” Martin said in an interview with CTV Morning Live on Tuesday.

“We were the record holders already, but we did even better.”

Martin explained his research involves neutrons, which are a basic constituent of matter found in the nucleus of atoms.

Through their work, Martin’s team takes the neutrons out of the nucleus, turning them into “free neutrons.” From there, the researchers cool down the free neutrons, trap them inside a bottle, and study their properties.

“[The record we broke] was to make a lot of neutrons,” he said.

“So we can now put in a bottle lots and lots of neutrons. More than we ever could before.”

So far, the team has been able to produce 900,000 ultracold neutrons with each proton pulse. Martin added his team’s research is on track to not just set a Canadian record in physics, but also a world record.

“We have one final upgrade this year that we’re trying to make,” he said.

“We should be able to boost the number of ultracold neutrons that we make by a factor of 50, which would put us way ahead of the game, like orders of magnitude higher than everybody else in the rest of the world.”

Ultimately, Martin’s team is looking to make a discovery regarding the current absence of antimatter in the universe, as it’s believed in the early universe there were equal parts matter and antimatter.

“So how we got from equal parts antimatter to no antimatter is a big mystery of physics, and that’s what we’re trying to discover,” he said.

For students who want to get involved in the research, Martin suggests starting off by enrolling in a physics class at the U of W.

With files from CTV’s Rachel Lagacé