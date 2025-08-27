2 people missing after canoe capsizes on Upper Kananaskis Lake

Upper Kananaskis Lake is seen on Monday, July 3, 2023. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh)

Alberta RCMP say two people are missing after a canoe capsized on Upper Kananaskis Lake on Tuesday.

Cochrane RCMP and Kananaskis Emergency Services were called to the lake at 4 p.m.

Investigators say there were four people in the canoe when it capsized.

Bystanders were able to use boats and paddleboards to rescue two of the people – a 30-year-old man and a 34-year-old woman.

Another man and woman, also in their 30s, remain missing.

Emergency crews are continuing to search for them.

Upper Kananaskis Lake is located roughly 120 kilometres southwest of Calgary.

This is a developing story and will be updated for more information as it becomes available…