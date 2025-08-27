American man fined for illegal hunting in Saskatchewan, local outfitter jailed

FILE - In this Oct. 1, 2006 file photo, a bull elk keeps a watchful eye on a herd of cow elk in Rocky Mountain National Park near Estes Park, Colo. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File)

A Saskatchewan man has been sentenced to jail and an American has been fined for hunting and outfitting without a license.

Elliot Meechance from Red Pheasant Cree Nation, was sentenced to 379 days in custody followed by two years of probation for charges related to outfitting without a license and evading conservation officers. He also received a one-year driving prohibition and a three-year hunting suspension.

The charges stemmed from an investigation by the Saskatchewan Conservation Officer Service in October 2024.

According to the Ministry of Corrections, Policing and Public Safety, conservation officers were responding to complaints of unlawful outfitting in the Wilkie area when they encountered a vehicle believed to be involved in hunting. Despite attempts to stop the vehicle, it fled the scene, which prompted a pursuit with the assistance of the RCMP.

Meechance pleaded guilty to driving while prohibited, failing to stop for a peace officer and outfitting without a license in North Battleford Provincial Court on July 31.

The ministry says the American resident, who was unlawfully guided by Meechance, was fined $1,400 for engaging in unlawful hunting.