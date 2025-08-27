‘Anything we can do to help’: Community support intensifies as Long Lake wildfire continues to burn out of control

Nova Scotia's Long Lake wildfire has been burning out-of-control for nearly two weeks. Paul Hollingsworth reports on how the province is responding.

The Long Lake wildfire, near West Dalhousie, N.S., has been burning for two weeks. Approximately 500 homes have been evacuated, forcing around 1,200 people to seek shelter elsewhere.

The homes that have been damaged or destroyed still haven’t been identified by the province or municipality.

As crews fight the dangerous fire, the Annapolis County community continues to rally around evacuees and the firefighters.

The temporary Red Cross comfort centre in Middleton, offers shelter, food, clothing and toiletries for people who were forced from their homes.

A steady flow of donations continues to pour in at a nearby military base, supporting the more than 150 firefighters from out of province.

“We had a call out yesterday for supplies that we need and we’re here hoping to donate a little bit to that cause,” said volunteer Christine McCorriston.

It’s a similar theme at the Royal Canadian Legion in Bridgetown.

Volunteers are working 16 hours a day to feed and support provincial firefighters at the Royal Canadian Legion in Bridgetown, N.S. Volunteers are working 16 hours a day to feed and support provincial firefighters at the Royal Canadian Legion in Bridgetown, N.S.

“Anything we can do to help the evacuation, we are willing to do it,” said legion president Stuart Lenthall-Ascott. “Volunteers are working 16 hours a day and we’re doing four, four-hour shifts.”

They are feeding and supporting provincial firefighters who have been on the job for two weeks.

“We make sure everything is up to par for when they come in,” said Lenthall-Ascott. “They eat three meals a day and we are serving approximately 100 people.”

Lenthall-Ascott also said there is a sweeping feeling of gratitude across the entire area, as the community shows its appreciation for the work being done by crews who are trying to extinguish this out-of-control wildfire.

“We say thank you, thank you, thank you, it’s been phenomenal,” said Lenthall-Ascott, who added the spirit of community volunteerism has included the legion, Lions Club, Salvation Army, churches and community members who have all stepped up to support the evacuees and firefighters.