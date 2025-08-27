Man allegedly stabs supervisors after getting fired

Chatham-Kent police have charged a Ridgetown man with attempted murder after he allegedly stabbed two supervisors after getting terminated from his job.

The employee was informed of his termination at a commercial business on James Street in Blenheim on Tuesday. After receiving the news, police say he became agitated and refused to leave the premises. During a confrontation with two supervisors, the situation escalated into a physical altercation.

The accused allegedly threatened one of the supervisors and used a knife and a hatchet during the struggle, resulting in multiple stab wounds and lacerations to two supervisors.

At 8:30 a.m. emergency services were called after a witness reported the incident and police arrived shortly thereafter.

Both victims were treated for non-life-threatening injuries, while the accused was also treated before transported to police headquarters.

The 36-year-old Ridgetown man was arrested and charged with two counts of assault causing bodily harm, one count of using a weapon in a dangerous manner, and attempted murder. He was transported to police headquarters and is currently being held in custody pending a bail hearing.