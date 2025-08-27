Premier Smith’s Alberta Next panel heading to Lloydminster for fifth town hall

Alberta Premier Danielle Smith speaks during a press conference in Edmonton, Tuesday, May 6, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson

LLOYDMINSTER — Premier Danielle Smith’s Alberta Next panel is heading to Lloydminster tonight to hear from the public on ways to shield the province from federal overreach.

The panel’s town halls have been aimed at addressing grievances that Smith says are inspiring separatist sentiment.

It has pitched six policy ideas, including pulling out of the Canada Pension Plan and withholding social services from some immigrants.

The panel has received enthusiastic support, but also has faced fierce criticism and drawn protesters at previous events in Red Deer and Edmonton.

Lloydminster’s town hall comes after Smith and panel members were met with plenty of approval and gratitude in Fort McMurray on Tuesday.

There were no placards of protest outside its doors, but the event still saw Smith forced to defend her funding priorities against angry pushback from some in the crowd.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 27, 2025.