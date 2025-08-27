Treasure trove of unseen Terry Fox footage to be showcased in new documentary

Terry Fox is shown in the documentary "Run Terry Run" in this undated handout image. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Handout - Sean Menard Productions (Mandatory credit)

TORONTO — Canadian icon Terry Fox is the subject of a new documentary that sheds light on the hurdles he faced along the Marathon of Hope.

Toronto filmmaker Sean Menard says he has pulled from more than 90 reels of restored and mostly unseen footage for “Run Terry Run,” set for release later this year.

The film captures Fox as he embarks on his ambitious goal of running across the country with an artificial leg.

The 21-year-old united Canadians in an effort to raise money for cancer research, though his run was cut short and he died in 1981.

Menard says “Run Terry Run” draws on hours of film taken by a crew who accompanied Fox along the trek, and shows a more personal side of him rarely seen in news coverage.

He plans to first screen the film at Toronto’s Roy Thomson Hall in November with a score performed live by the Toronto Symphony Orchestra, before rolling it out in a wider release next year.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 27, 2025

David Friend, The Canadian Press