Trial starts for Newfoundland man accused of sexually abusing young people

Anthony Humby is led out of a provincial court room in St. John's, N.L., on March 19, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sarah Smellie

ST. JOHN’S — A trial began Wednesday for a Newfoundland man accused of more than 70 crimes involving the sexual abuse of youth.

Anthony Humby was first arrested in St. John’s, N.L., in April 2023, when he was 62. He was initially charged with 11 crimes, including sexual exploitation, sexual assault and luring.

But the case grew quickly after a media release about Humby’s arrest prompted a flood of calls from the public, Sgt. Amanda Harnum with the Royal Newfoundland Constabulary told a provincial courtroom Wednesday.

“It was decided that this this file has potential to be quite large and was growing significantly,” she said.

The court heard that an alleged victim contacted police in 2022 to make a complaint about Humby. Harnum said she found the male youth had also reported Humby several times in 2019, but he had not agreed to be interviewed by police, she said.

When he agreed to give a statement, the force began a new investigation and soon found other alleged victims, Harnum said.

Humby was also flagged for police in 2007, when someone phoned the Constabulary to report a suspicious vehicle, she said. An officer responded and found Humby in the vehicle with three youth. None would give a statement to police, she said.

The incident “raised red flags” for child abuse investigators with the force, because they already had a file on Humby, she said.

Sgt. Debra Andrews, also with the Constabulary, said there were other police files in which youth had told staff at group homes that they had “exchanged sexual activity for drugs and alcohol” at Humby’s white trailer in the north end of St. John’s.

The files had been closed because the youth involved “were not willing to cooperate,” she said.

Investigators initially believed the case involved past abuse, but social workers told police that boys were likely still going to Humby’s trailer, Andrews said

“We made a decision that we would make an arrest immediately,” she said.

Humby’s defence lawyer said he began an application to toss the case because of trial delays. Mark Gruchy told the court Wednesday he was still waiting for transcripts to complete the application.

Judge Rolf Pritchard agreed to start the trial in the meantime.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 27, 2025.

