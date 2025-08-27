Vancouver International Airport reports delays, cites staffing issues with NAV CANADA

People sleep under a flight information board at the Vancouver International Airport in Richmond, B.C., Saturday, Aug. 16, 2025.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ethan Cairns

VANCOUVER — Vancouver International Airport is reporting that some of its flights are being delayed, citing staffing shortfalls with NAV CANADA.

A media release from the airport says that due to unexpected staffing constraints at the country’s air navigation service provider, passengers may experience changes to their flights.

That includes delays that may affect connecting flights and cancellations, particularly on regional routes around B.C.

NAV CANADA issued its own statement on the social media platform known as X, saying it regrets the impact the disruption may have on travellers.

It states that safety remains a top concern, as they continue to move aircraft as quickly as possible.

Officials at both the airport and NAV CANADA are advising passengers to check the status of their flight with their airlines.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 27, 2025.