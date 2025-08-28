2 people in custody after officer shoots at car driving erratically: Halifax police

Police say an officer shot at a car that nearly hit them in the Fairview area of Halifax Wednesday night.

Police say an officer shot at a car that nearly hit them in the Fairview area of Halifax Wednesday night.

Two Halifax Regional Police (HRP) officers were outside of their vehicle on Main Avenue when they spotted the car around 7 p.m.

The officers tried to wave down the car and it stopped.

The car then “suddenly accelerated towards one of the officers at a high rate of speed.”

One of the officers drew their firearm and fired two shots at the side of the car.

The car then reportedly drove away.

The officer was not injured.

Fairview shooting Halifax Regional Police cars are pictured on Main Avenue in Halifax on Aug. 27, 2025. (CTV Atlantic)

“Moments later, police believed they had located the vehicle in a parking lot at the corner of Joesph Howe Drive and Dutch Village Road,” reads a news release from HRP.

“Four suspects were arrested but then released after it was determined they and their vehicle were not involved in the incident.”

Police say the suspect vehicle was found at a residence in Halifax around 1 a.m.

A man and a woman were taken into custody. Neither sustained injuries from the shooting.

Police say more information will be released if charges are laid.

The shooting scene was turned over to the RCMP to process and the incident will be investigated by the Serious Incident Response Team.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call police at 902-490-5020 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

Because an officer discharged their weapon, Nova Scotia’s Serious Incident Response Team (SiRT) is investigating the matter.

“SiRT is responsible for investigating all matters that involve death, serious injury, sexual assault and intimate partner violence or other matters of a public interest to be investigated that may have arisen from the actions of any police officer, on or off duty, in Nova Scotia or New Brunswick,” reads a news release from SiRT.

For more Nova Scotia news, visit our dedicated provincial page