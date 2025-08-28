Love is ruff: Dog wedding to raise money for animal rescue

Puppy love at its finest – the date is set for a dog wedding next month.

Dog lovers are encouraged to save the date for a unique wedding in Halifax next month.

Good Robot Brewing is hosting “My Big Fat Dog Wedding” at its Commons Beer Garden at North Park Street on Sept. 20.

“I’m going to say this is the first-ever dog wedding in Halifax and maybe Nova Scotia because who’s going to check?” said Joshua Counsil, co-founder of Good Robot. “We’ve done plenty of stupid stuff in the past, but I think this one takes the cake.”

The public can pick the lucky canine couple that will walk down the aisle. People can submit their pairs of pooches to the contest and the voters will determine the winning duo.

Voting ends on Sept. 5.

Proceeds from the event will go to Fly With Me Animal Rescue, which helps dogs find their forever homes.

Tickets are $10.

