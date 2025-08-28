Man found passed out in stranger’s home in northern Ont.

An Ontario Provincial Police vehicle is pictured in this file image. (File photo/Supplied/Ontario Provincial Police | Photo credit: Bobb Barratt)

Ontario Provincial Police have charged a 34-year-old man after responding to an early-morning break-and-enter call in Blind River.

Police were dispatched to a residence on Jacques Street on Wednesday morning at about 3:45 a.m.

“(The) homeowners reported finding an unknown individual sleeping on their couch,” said police in a news release.

Police arrived and took the man into custody without incident.

While unknown to the homeowners, police said the suspect was known to them.

“The person was transported to the Blind River detachment and lodged until sober,” OPP said.

The Blind River man has been charged with being unlawfully in a dwelling house.

The accused is scheduled to appear in court in Elliot Lake on Nov. 6.