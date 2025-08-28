Moving company withholds woman’s belongings, demands full payment before job finished

Amber Booth says all she has with her now are a few backpacks and duffel bags that fit into her car when she drove east.

A woman who moved from Ontario to P.E.I. says the company she hired to deliver her belongings is withholding them until she pays the full balance, even before they finish the job.

Amber Booth says all she has with her now are a few backpacks and duffel bags that fit into her car when she drove east. She says All Canada Van Lines has put everything else, including priceless items, in storage.

“Things like my service medal from when I was deployed overseas, pictures of my partner’s mom who passed away from cancer when she was 12... my entire life is in their hands right now,” said Booth.

She says in early July, she made a verbal agreement with the company to pay half the quote up front, plus a deposit (about $2,200), and the remainder would be settled after delivery in the middle of the month. There was no written contract.

But the day before the delivery was scheduled, Booth says she got a call from the company, telling her its policy had changed and that the balance must be cleared before her items are dispatched.

Booth says the company offered 30 days of free storage, but now the fees are stacking up.

She says after weeks of being at an impasse, a representative at All Canada Van Lines texted her on Monday, confirming the company’s commitment in writing to deliver her belongings once the invoice is cleared. But she’s not convinced after two delivery dates have already fallen through over the dispute.

“At this point, I don’t trust they will, even if I pay,” she said.

A man who identified himself as an accounts assistant manager with All Canada Van Lines confirmed to CTV News by phone that company policy had changed after Booth’s items were picked up, saying the decision was made to protect the business.

“We have been cheated thousands of dollars. That’s the reason we make sure to clear the invoice… prior to delivery,” he said.

Consumer protection experts say changing terms is a pattern they’re all too familiar with.

“This is a very unregulated area,” said Geoff White, executive director and general counsel at the Public Interest Advocacy Centre. “I mean, I could just go outside with a pickup truck and say, I am a moving company, and I promise to get your stuff from point A to point B for X amount of dollars.”

Booth has complained to the Better Business Bureau and says she is ready to fight this in court, which can be a lengthy process.

The Canadian Association of Movers’ chairman Mike Kolberg says this situation sounds like a scam and raises red flags. The association is warning people to get commitments in writing and to hire companies within its directory so it can enforce its code of conduct.