Quebec government to legislate ban on public prayers

A bill by François Legault’s Coalition Avenir Québec (CAQ) government is proposing to ban public prayers.

The information, first reported by the Journal de Québec, was confirmed by The Canadian Press through a government source.

It is reported that there is “strong support within the CAQ caucus” for the measure.

The ban on public prayers is expected to be one aspect of a bill whose broader objective is to strengthen secularism in Quebec.

Legault first raised the possibility of banning public prayers last December.

“When I see people kneeling in the street to pray, I think we need to ask ourselves some questions. I don’t think it’s something we should be seeing,” he said at the time.

In March, the government mandated a committee to make recommendations on ways to strengthen secularism.

However, the committee’s report, released this week, suggested that it is up to municipalities to adopt policies to regulate the practice.

– This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Aug. 28, 2024.