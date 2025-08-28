Skunk with coffee cup on head rescued by London residents

London residents help remove Tim Hortons cup from the head of skunk. CTV London’s Lauren Stallone has more.

It seems humans aren’t the only ones eager to espresso their excitement for Tim Hortons’ new fall menu.

A skunk in London Ont., recently found itself in a sticky situation after getting its head stuck inside a discarded coffee cup.

“I could hear this banging of the cup on the sidewalk, and I went out to investigate,” recalled resident Brieanne Cloutier.

Cloutier said she didn’t hesitate to approach the furry black-and-white “bandit,” even though she risked getting sprayed.

“I wanted to help the little one out, but I took a chance, I guess risking maybe getting sprayed,” she said.

Cloutier carefully worked to free the skunk, and the cup finally cracked off.

“Nice,” one rescuer is heard saying on video as the animal wriggled free.

“I pulled back but eventually we managed to get the cup off, so that was good,” Cloutier said.

She admits the experience was a little nerve-wracking but is just glad she was in the right place at the right time.

“Helping out animals when they’re stuck like that, I think everyone should try to do at least something,” she said.

From coffee cups to close calls, the rescue is a reminder that kindness goes a long way and maybe a reminder to keep coffee lids on tight.