‘Like a breath of fresh air’: Saugeen chief reacts to supreme court decision on ownership of disputed Sauble Beach shoreline

Sauble Beach’s iconic main street sign has been changed to read “Saugeen Beach” by members of the Saugeen First Nation, the owners of the beach. July 3, 2025. (Scott Miller/CTV News London)

Saugeen Beach is here to stay.

“You’re holding your breath for such a long time, and it’s like, once you get the news, it’s just like a breath of fresh air,” said Saugeen First Nation Chief, Conrad Ritchie.

The Supreme Court of Canada has dismissed a request from the Town of South Bruce Peninsula to appeal a decision that granted a section of valuable shoreline in Sauble Beach, to the Saugeen First Nation.

In April of 2023, the Ontario Court of Appeal granted the Saugeen First Nation ownership of 2.2 kilometres of sandy beach, stretching from Sauble Beach’s Main Street, north to Sixth Street.

The case was first brought before the courts, 35 years ago, but it was nearly a century ago when indigenous leaders claimed an 1854 treaty, deeded ownership of the disputed shoreline to them.

“That’s how resilient and patient our people have been, to be finally heard and seen and validated. It kind of puts a lot of the buzzwords of reconciliation into action. And I think, it’s a big victory,” said Ritchie.

Denying the leave to appeal, means the Town of South Bruce Peninsula and a small collection of private landowners, have seemingly exhausted all legal avenues, to retain ownership of the beach that was controversially renamed “Saugeen Beach” by the Saugeen First Nation on Canada Day.

“It kind of grooms society, it kind of grooms community, when you have a colonial name that’s supposed to be the indigenous people of that land and beach,” said Ritchie.

At the time of the name change, South Bruce Peninsula Mayor, Jay Kirkland said, “While we respect Saugeen First Nation’s right to make changes on their land, we believe open communication is important, especially when it involves something so symbolic to the broader community. We remain committed to respectful dialogue and working together in the spirit of mutual understanding,” he said.

Contacted by CTV News today, South Bruce Peninsula representatives said they wouldn’t have anything to say about the Supreme Court’s decision until after their next council meeting on September 2nd.

Ritchie says now the legal wrangling over who owns “Saugeen Beach” appears to be done and compensation from the Federal Government for breaking the 1854 treaty, can be discussed.

He hopes that can be resolved, outside of court. As far as the beach goes, Ritchie says “Saugeen Beach” will continue to be a tourist destination, open to the public, attracting millions of visitors each summer.

“I think in the future, I think it’s a great opportunity to help shape society and help shape the education for all people, because all people are going to benefit from the beach, from the tourism, from all the things. Now, we all have an obligation, a duty to protect this land and this water and making sure that it’s still here for future generations,” said Ritchie.

The Saugeen First Nation has owned and managed South Saugeen Beach from Main Street and South for decades.

Ritchie said “Sauble Beach” remains the name of the town, which is still operated by the Town of South Bruce Peninsula.

“Saugeen Beach,” now in Saugeen First Nation control, is the name of the beach that he hopes millions of sunseekers will continue to flock to each and every summer.