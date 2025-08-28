Two men arrested after $160K in stolen silver seized in Orillia, Ont.

Silver bars on their way to the Canadian Mint went missing along the way. OPP found them in Orillia. Thu., Aug. 28, 2025. PHOTO: OPP

Orillia Ontario Provincial Police’s Major Crime Unit (OPP MCU) arrested two men after an investigation led to the seizure of stolen silver bars and coins – estimated to be worth around $160,000 – from the Ottawa area.

The silver shipment originated from London and was intended for the Royal Canadian Mint in Ottawa.

On Aug. 21, detectives from the crime unit heard about precious metals being sold to a business in the Orillia area.

Both Ottawa and London Police Services detectives discovered that the precious metals in Orillia had been previously reported stolen in early August during shipment.

Officers identified the suspects and found them in the Orillia area.

A 41-year-old Ottawa man and a 47-year-old Ottawa man are both facing charges pertaining to the possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000.

The men were released from custody and are scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Orillia at a future court date.

The original theft investigation remains ongoing. OPP are asking the public to contact Det.-Const. Bothman of the OPP MCU at 705-326-3536.

