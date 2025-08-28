Two taken to hospital after Sault Ste. Marie bear attack

Two people were injured in a bear attack in Sault Ste. Marie on Thursday around 5 p.m. Police say the incident took place on Peoples Road near Fifth Line.

A scary incident for two women in Sault Ste. Marie late Wednesday afternoon, after the pair came face-to-face with a bear.

The encounter happened around 5 p.m. at the north end of Peoples Road near Fifth Line East.

“The incident occurred on a rural trail where a mother bear with two cubs attacked two women who were walking their dogs off-leash,” police said Thursday.

“The bears left the area before police and MNR arrived.”

The pair was taken to hospital with what’s believed to be serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

“The bear has not yet been located,” the police said.

“The Ministry of Natural Resources is managing the incident. Sault police are reminding community members using walking trails to remain alert, keep dogs on a leash, and make plenty of noise while walking to alert bears to your presence so they can avoid you.”

Police have posted tips on their website on how to be bear wise.

Black Bear An undated photo of a young black bear in a grassy area. (File photo/Supplied/Sault Ste. Marie Police Service)

Authorities are also encouraging people to visit the MNR’s Bear Wise website or call the Bear Wise reporting line toll-free at 1-866-514-2327 – you will be connected directly with a live operator during bear season, open this year from March 17 to Nov. 30.