Here’s what’s open and closed this Labour Day

Labour Day is here again, meaning closures for a wide array of services across Canada. Here’s what to know about what’s still available this long weekend:

Government offices

All federal government services will be closed for the public holiday on Sept. 1, including Service Canada locations, passport and department offices.

Provincial government offices will likewise be closed.

Municipal services

Expect sweeping closures across most of your local government services, but note that the specifics vary by municipality.

Calgary, for example, is closing all arenas, indoor pools and fitness centres, as well as some arts and animal services centres across the city. Public golf courses, meanwhile, will stay open, so availability can vary.

Schools

Most school years begin Sept. 2 this year, right after the holiday, so it’s probably best to hold off on showing up early.

Banks

Most major banks will close all of their branches for Labour Day, though ATMs, online mobile banking services will still be available.

Grocery stores

Major grocery chains typically close stores over the holiday Monday, though some locations may remain open with reduced hours. In-store pharmacies and other services may also be closed, even if the stores themselves are open.

Canada Post

Canada Post will be observing the holiday, meaning no mail collection or delivery, though the carrier notes that privately owned post offices may be open at the franchisee’s discretion.

Retail stores

Some provinces prohibit retail stores from opening on holidays, meaning that availability can vary widely across the country.

Major shopping centres are likely to adjust their hours for the holiday, with most Cadillac Fairview properties (like Ottawa’s Rideau Centre or Toronto’s Sherway Gardens) operating from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., but other locations closed for the day.

It always pays to call ahead if you’ve got a shopping trip in mind.

Transit

Municipal public transit typically operates on holiday schedules for Labour Day, meaning reduced hours or routes.

The Toronto Transit Commission, for example, notes that all routes will operate on Sunday hours this Monday, with the exception of an earlier start of around 6 a.m.

Check your local transit service for more information.

