Sask. MLA has social media account hacked and spammed with porn

Saskatchewan’s Minister of Advanced Education says one of his social media accounts has been hacked.

Ken Cheveldayoff posted to his Facebook account Thursday, saying his X (formerly Twitter) account was taken over, and inappropriate content was being shared.

Whoever accessed the MLA’s account, which has over 2,000 followers, changed its name to “XxX Porn,” and was sending out pornographic content.

Sask. MLA hacked (Source: X.com/kencheveld)

Cheveldayoff says once he was made aware of the hack, he immediately contacted X to have the content removed.

“Please disregard anything from my X account until the problem has been resolved,” the MLA wrote in his Facebook post.

Cheveldayoff won his sixth consecutive MLA term in the 2024 general election. Following the election, he was named Minister of Advanced Education for the province.