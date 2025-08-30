19 more charges laid against N.B. man accused of conspiring to personate a peace officer

The N.B. RCMP says firearms, several pieces of police uniforms including duty belts, a Ford Taurus, radios, lights and sirens, and more were seized from a Pointe-du-Chêne residence. (Source: New Brunswick RCMP)

Several more charges have been laid against a Pointe-du-Chêne, N.B., man who is accused of conspiring to personate a peace officer.

Shediac RCMP said officers received a tip Tuesday about a person in possession with what was believed to be a retired police car, police uniforms, and other equipment, and was “intending to commit criminal offences while personating a peace officer.”

Later that day, RCMP executed search warrants at two residences in Pointe-du-Chêne. A 58-year-old man was arrested at one of the residences.

Police said during the searches, police seized two firearms, several pieces of police uniforms including duty belts, a Ford Taurus, radios, lights and sirens, and more.

On Wednesday, Daniel Downey was charged with:

two counts of unauthorized possession of a firearm

unlawfully conspired to personate a peace officer by being in possession of police equipment and uniforms

unsafe storage of a firearm

failure to comply with conditions of a release order

Downey appeared in court again Friday, and police said he was then charged with 19 more offences, including:

six counts of possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose

four counts of uttering threats to cause death against a person

three counts of uttering threats to cause damage to property

two counts of possession of firearm knowing its possession is unauthorized

possession of property obtained by crime

arson

conspire to commit an indictable offence

attempt to commit an indictable offence

Police said he remains in custody and is scheduled to return to court Sept. 5.

“Personating a police officer is an extremely serious offence that can have dire consequences for both the public and the offender,” said Cpl. Matthew Leblanc-Smith in a news release Wednesday.

RCMP said it is a criminal offence to personate a police officer and urge the public to contact police if they notice anything suspicious or if anything seems “off.”

