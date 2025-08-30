19 more charges laid against N.B. man accused of conspiring to personate a peace officer

Several more charges have been laid against a Pointe-du-Chêne, N.B., man who is accused of conspiring to personate a peace officer.
Shediac RCMP said officers received a tip Tuesday about a person in possession with what was believed to be a retired police car, police uniforms, and other equipment, and was “intending to commit criminal offences while personating a peace officer.”
Later that day, RCMP executed search warrants at two residences in Pointe-du-Chêne. A 58-year-old man was arrested at one of the residences.
Police said during the searches, police seized two firearms, several pieces of police uniforms including duty belts, a Ford Taurus, radios, lights and sirens, and more.
On Wednesday, Daniel Downey was charged with:
- two counts of unauthorized possession of a firearm
- unlawfully conspired to personate a peace officer by being in possession of police equipment and uniforms
- unsafe storage of a firearm
- failure to comply with conditions of a release order
Downey appeared in court again Friday, and police said he was then charged with 19 more offences, including:
- six counts of possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose
- four counts of uttering threats to cause death against a person
- three counts of uttering threats to cause damage to property
- two counts of possession of firearm knowing its possession is unauthorized
- possession of property obtained by crime
- arson
- conspire to commit an indictable offence
- attempt to commit an indictable offence
Police said he remains in custody and is scheduled to return to court Sept. 5.
“Personating a police officer is an extremely serious offence that can have dire consequences for both the public and the offender,” said Cpl. Matthew Leblanc-Smith in a news release Wednesday.
RCMP said it is a criminal offence to personate a police officer and urge the public to contact police if they notice anything suspicious or if anything seems “off.”
