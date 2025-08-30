Canada

19 more charges laid against N.B. man accused of conspiring to personate a peace officer

By Stephanie Tsicos

Published

The N.B. RCMP says firearms, several pieces of police uniforms including duty belts, a Ford Taurus, radios, lights and sirens, and more were seized from a Pointe-du-Chêne residence.
Several more charges have been laid against a Pointe-du-Chêne, N.B., man who is accused of conspiring to personate a peace officer.

Shediac RCMP said officers received a tip Tuesday about a person in possession with what was believed to be a retired police car, police uniforms, and other equipment, and was “intending to commit criminal offences while personating a peace officer.”

Later that day, RCMP executed search warrants at two residences in Pointe-du-Chêne. A 58-year-old man was arrested at one of the residences.

Police said during the searches, police seized two firearms, several pieces of police uniforms including duty belts, a Ford Taurus, radios, lights and sirens, and more.

On Wednesday, Daniel Downey was charged with:

  • two counts of unauthorized possession of a firearm
  • unlawfully conspired to personate a peace officer by being in possession of police equipment and uniforms
  • unsafe storage of a firearm
  • failure to comply with conditions of a release order

Downey appeared in court again Friday, and police said he was then charged with 19 more offences, including:

  • six counts of possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose
  • four counts of uttering threats to cause death against a person
  • three counts of uttering threats to cause damage to property
  • two counts of possession of firearm knowing its possession is unauthorized
  • possession of property obtained by crime
  • arson
  • conspire to commit an indictable offence
  • attempt to commit an indictable offence

Police said he remains in custody and is scheduled to return to court Sept. 5.

“Personating a police officer is an extremely serious offence that can have dire consequences for both the public and the offender,” said Cpl. Matthew Leblanc-Smith in a news release Wednesday.

RCMP said it is a criminal offence to personate a police officer and urge the public to contact police if they notice anything suspicious or if anything seems “off.”

