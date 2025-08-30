Click-clack comeback: Toronto shop thriving amid typewriter renaissance

Martin Howard poses with some of his typewriters from the late 1800s.

In an age dominated by social media, emails and text messages, the sharp click-clack of steel keys striking paper may seem like a relic of the past. But at a Toronto shop, typewriters are in demand and business is booming.

“When we first started this, we would sort of be excited and happy to sell maybe one every couple of weeks,” said Chris Edmonson, who launched Toronto Typewriters about a decade ago. “Now, in a given week, we probably sell 5 to maybe 10. It depends on the season.”

Typewriter Toronto Typewriters is one of the few remaining typewriter stores in the country.

His small shop is packed with machines that may once have been tossed in the trash. Today, some of those typewriters are considered treasures. Prices range from a few hundred dollars to several thousand. Edmonson repairs, restores and even 3D-prints ribbon spools for clients around the world. He also rents out typewriters to film and TV productions, including one that matches the model featured in The Shining.

For many, Edmonson says, the appeal comes down to focus.

“There’s no distraction, like with a computer,” Edmonson said as he showed CTV News around his shop. “It’s just you and the machine, and you’re sort of creating thoughts on paper in a linear way.”

He also says people really love the sound.

“I think the click clack and the bell is a very familiar and enjoyable sound. A lot of people resonate with that sound.”

Even Taylor Swift used a vintage Royal 10 typewriter in the music video for her song “Fortnight."

“When Taylor Swift got a typewriter, they want to have a typewriter,” said Edmonson, adding he has rented out the same Royal model to plenty of younger customers.

Typerwriter Typerwriters like this vintage one from Royal can sell for more than $5,000.

Parents are also buying them for kids as young as five hoping to get them to write without spellcheck.

“Parents kind of see it as a way to disconnect their kids from the tablet world and the YouTube generation sort of approach to learning.”

The resurgence is part of a wider embrace of analog technology, from vinyl records and cassette tapes to film cameras.

Actor Tom Hanks is one of the best-known typewriter fans. He owns hundreds and often speaks of his affection for them.

Toronto collector Martin Howard is also pleased with the renewed attention. In the basement of his home, he displays his collection of vintage machines, the largest in Canada. He began collecting 37 years ago and proudly displays them in a lit-up cabinet.

“They’re all different styles in the 1880s and 1890s, so you get the incredible range of brilliant mechanical objects,” said Howard.

His oldest machine is a Remington Perfected 4 built in 1879. He owns 75 typewriters and enjoys restoring them to working condition.

“I love having them as my personal possessions,” he said adding that he also loves to share his collection with others.

Howard bought his first typewriter at 29. At a junk shop in Aurora, Ont., he found a Caligraph 2 from 1886. The machine had no shift key, instead using separate black keys for uppercase and white keys for lowercase.

Typewriter This Caligraph 2 typewriter from 1886 had no shift key. Instead it features separate black keys for uppercase characters and white keys for lower case.

He said interest in typewriters started to rise around 2012, and demand surged during the pandemic.

“During COVID, as you can imagine, it was a very popular thing for people. When people were looking for new things to do at home, portable typewriters were really popular.”

As for Taylor Swift’s influence, Howard sees it as a good thing.

“It makes it hip is what it does. Makes it really hip.”