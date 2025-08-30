‘It’s worrisome’: string of recent fires has many in Winnipeg on edge

The former Maw’s Garage building, one of Winnipeg’s historic buildings, was damaged by fire.

Police in Winnipeg are now investigating several recent fires as possible arson. It comes after some buildings and a soccer field were heavily damaged by fire over the last few days.

The Bonivital Soccer Club in the city has been forced to close after a fire completely destroyed one of its soccer benches.

Video surveillance captured a group of individuals setting fire to the bench, in what has now become a charred structure barely left standing. The fire also damaged part of the turf on the field.

The club has since removed what’s left of the bench and is now working to replace it.

“It’s extremely frustrating and disheartening,” said Steven Gzebb, the club’s executive director. “We try to take pride in our facility and make it not only a facility for our players, but for the soccer community.”

Brenda Ingimundson’s grandson plays for the soccer team, which is now dealing with the effects of this fire. She was appalled by what she saw.

“Pretty sad and pretty disgusted, actually,” she said. “Vandalism obviously, kids, which is very sad. It hurts that kids have to do this to get attention.”

The most recent fire is now being investigated by police as arson, headlining a string of recent incidents.

The police’s major crimes unit is also investigating a fire that took place last week at a popular local restaurant, known as Johnny G’s.

‘Very sad that this could still happen’

Another arson investigation is now underway after a Friday morning fire damaged two historic buildings in the city’s popular Exchange District.

Cindy Tugwell, the executive director of Heritage Winnipeg, says one of the buildings, known as the former Maw’s Garage, was built between 1906 and 1907. It was the city’s first automotive centre and was added to the City of Winnipeg’s list of historical resources.

“It’s very disheartening to hear that this again is happening early in the morning where really no one is out to see what is happening,” she said.

The other building is known as the Sanford Building. Tugwell said it’s one of the last 19th-century buildings, built in 1890 as a clothing warehouse.

She said it sustained a fire in 1941 that took out three floors but was still utilized for many more decades.

Winnipeg fire A surveillance camera screenshot shows a fire at a Winnipeg soccer field. (Credit: Bonivital Soccer Club)

“It’s been a staple in the Exchange District since 1890,” she said.

Tugwell says she can’t wrap her mind around everything that has happened as of late, describing the situation as ‘very confusing.’

“All these buildings need to be densified, need to be utilized, and bring people on the street,” she said. “I am just so disheartened to hear there is this rash of something going on that we’re not getting or understanding — what is causing all of this.”

It’s now a string of incidents that have many Winnipeggers on edge, but there are questions that still remain: why is this happening and how do we prevent it from getting worse?

‘There’s no real quick way to fix this’

University of Winnipeg Criminologist Michael Weinrath says he is trying to understand why there have been so many fires in recent weeks.

“The concern though that we have seen in these businesses is that some of them don’t seem to be connected to some strong-arming activity,” he said. “They appear to be random.”

And that randomness, Weinrath says, makes it difficult to police — but there are things that make it easier to catch those who are causing these fires.

“The thing that has changed is there are a lot of security cameras now,” he said. “Again, we also have cameras for shoplifters, and so what happens is you need people who are dedicated to look at the film, look at various mugshots of people, and it takes time and energy.”

Weinrath wants to see the province step up and create an arson task force solely focused on catching and prosecuting these criminals.

“You need people to do the legwork, you need people who specialize in these things, so a strike force makes a lot of sense in this instance,” he said.

“I’m not trying to undermine the work of the major crimes unit. They have done a lot of good things over the years and I’m not saying they aren’t getting after it,” he said. “But clearly, and particularly in gathering evidence, in convictions, or getting people to admit what they have done in interrogation, I mean, I think having a task force is the smart play here.”

Winnipeg police confirmed to CTV News that they are investigating these incidents as possible arson and that no arrests have been made.