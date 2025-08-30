Montreal man fined nearly $3K for driving 196km/h in 70 zone

A 24-year-old man received a $2,340 fine after police caught him speeding along Highway 15 in Montreal early Saturday.

Provincial police (SQ) set up speed cameras along the highway Friday night.

They say that, shortly before 2:45 a.m., an SUV was seen traveling at 196 km/h in a zone where the speed limit is 70 km/h near Edouard-Montpetit Boulevard.

The driver, a Montrealer, did not have his driver’s licence on him. He was given a second ticket of $520 for a total of $2,860.

On top of the fines, he received 30 demerit points, his vehicle was impounded for 30 days and his driving privileges were suspended for seven days.

The SQ warns that “speeding remains one of the leading causes of death and injury on our roads” and that fatal collisions during the construction holiday this summer hit its highest toll in 10 years.