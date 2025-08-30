More pistachio-containing products recalled due to salmonella fears

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) is expanding once again on a recall for pistachios and pistachio-containing products linked to a salmonella outbreak in multiple provinces.

Allo Simonne brand pistachio products and select pastries sold from a store in Quebec are the latest products to be included in the CFIA’s ongoing salmonella investigation and associated recalls.

Products newly recalled over possible salmonella contamination include Allo Simonne sour cherries and pistachios covered in chocolate, rose petals, dark chocolate Easter eggs, pistachios and raspberries as well as Baklava Losange and Baklava Fleur pastries.

Consumers are advised to verify if they have recalled products and to contact a health-care provider if they believe they are sick from consuming them.

The CFIA also reminds consumers to not serve, use, sell or distribute any recalled products and to throw out or return the products to the location where they were purchased.

Symptoms associated with salmonella can include fever, headache, vomiting, nausea, abdominal cramps and diarrhea, with long-term complications including severe arthritis.

Young children, pregnant women, the elderly and people with weakened immune systems can contract serious and sometimes deadly infections, the CFIA warns.

While food contaminated with salmonella may not look or smell spoiled, it can still make you sick, the notice notes.

The recall was prompted via the CFIA’s ongoing salmonella outbreak investigation, which began after the first recall for Habibi brand Pistachio Kernel on July 24.

As of August 19, there have been 10 hospitalizations from salmonella and 62 cases of the illness, including five in British Columbia, one in Manitoba, 11 in Ontario and 45 in Quebec, according to the Public Health Agency of Canada.

Patients impacted by the outbreak range between two to 89 years of age, and three quarters of all cases are among women.

Individuals are advised to refer to the recalls and safety alerts website to stay current on additional products that may be impacted, as the CFIA’s food safety investigation remains underway.