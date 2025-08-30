OPP release statement on circulating videos of ‘careless’ firearm use

An Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) patch is seen in Ottawa, on Sunday, Sept. 29, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Spencer Colby

Provincial police released a social media video statement on Saturday as they investigate circulating videos of ‘careless’ firearm use in the Muskoka region.

“Many of you have seen the videos circulating on social media showing individuals discharging firearms in a careless and unsafe manner,” said Sgt. Joe Brisebois with the OPP, in the video statement. “We have as well, and we’ve been investigating for some time.”

Bracebridge OPP initially confirmed the incidents and investigation earlier this week.

The video statement included photos of what appear to be nearly half a dozen male suspects. All of them appear to have dark complexion and beards, and one of them appears to be wearing a turban.

“These actions pose serious risks to the safety of everyone nearby,” continued Sgt. Brisebois in the Saturday video statement. “Public safety remains our top priority. Let’s work together to keep our community safe.”

Under the Criminal Code of Canada, anyone found to be using a firearm carelessly could face charges such as careless use of a firearm, mischief or destruction of property, and unauthorized possession or discharge of a firearm.

Those convicted could face fines, firearm seizures or even time behind bars.

The OPP is urging anyone who can identify the individuals and anyone with information that can help the investigation to come forward.

With files from CTV’s Kim Phillips.