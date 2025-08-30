Pro-Canada petition group optimistic that they can collect 300K signatures in Alberta

Organizers of a pro-Canada petition are optimistic that they can collect 300,000 signatures by Oct. 28

Organizers of Alberta’s pro-Canada petition group say they’re optimistic they will collect enough signatures in time.

The “Forever Canadian Group” doesn’t have a running total yet for how many signatures have been gathered, but say their website has had more than half a million views and there are 4,000 registered signature collectors.

The group needs nearly 300,000 signatures by Oct. 28.

The effort is being spearheaded by former Alberta deputy premier Thomas Lukaszuk.

“We have federal Conservatives, Liberals and NDPers sitting at the same table to make this happen,” said Lukaszuk. “I have to tell you as a former politician, it’s unprecedented.

Thomas Lukaszuk, Aug. 29, 2025 Former Alberta deputy premier Thomas Lukaszuk says his pro-Canada petition has drawn support from Conservatives, Liberals and NDPers. (CTV Calgary)

“You never see this happen,” he said. “It’s a movement, but our goal remains collecting 300,000 signatures and that’s it.”

Lukaszuk says the group is working on a process to gather the petitions every couple of weeks.

That will allow them to keep a running tally of how many signatures have been collected.

