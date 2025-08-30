Tentative agreement reached between OC Transpo union and City of Ottawa

An OC Transpo bus is seen in this undated file photo. (CTV News Ottawa)

The union representing drivers, mechanics and other frontline staff at OC Transpo says it has reached a tentative agreement with the City of Ottawa, “at the very deadline” of conciliation.

The Amalgamated Transit Union (ATU) Local 279 said in an announcement Saturday that its negotiating committee reached a deal overnight on the 21st day of bargaining.

“Today, we will review the details of this agreement with our legal team, our negotiating committee, and our international vice president. Once signed, we will begin the process of securing a venue for our contract reading and presentation to the membership, followed by a vote to decide on this deal,” said ATU Local 279 President Noah Vineberg.

The previous contract was effective from April 1, 2020 to March 31, 2025.

Mayor Mark Sutcliffe said he was pleased to see a tentative agreement had been reached.

“Our OC Transpo employees have been doing great work to overcome past challenges and build a better public transit system for the whole community. They work hard, they care about transit, and they serve our residents every single day of the year,” he said on social media. “Thank you to Noah Vineberg and the ATU leadership for their collaboration. Let’s keep working together to invest in and grow our transit system.”

Among the issues raised by the union was a disparity between managers’ earnings compared to workers. A union memo dated May 28 said managers at OC Transpo had seen salaries rise by 18 per cent in the last decade, while front-line workers only saw an 8 per cent increase.

“Managers, who are in decision-making roles, have been receiving substantial benefits and significant pay rises even when the performance outcomes might not align with the organization’s expectations. On the other hand, front-line workers continue to work under strenuous conditions without commensurate compensation,” Vineberg wrote.

Union members also presented a petition to city council in May, “requesting a collective agreement that addresses higher wages and proper compensation, better working conditions and work/life balance.”

No details about the tentative agreement were announced Saturday, as it has yet to be ratified.

“This is encouraging news, epecially coming on Labour Day weekend,” said Stittsville Coun. Glen Gower, chair of the Transit Committee.

In a memo to city councillors and the mayor, interim City Solicitor Stuart Huxley said that the tentative agreement will be presented to city council for ratification once it is ratified by the union. An in camera briefing on the agreement is expected in September.