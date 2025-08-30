Wildfire number surges to about 130 in B.C. amid hot, dry conditions

Rain and smoke from the Mount Underwood wildfire is seen, south of Port Alberni, B.C., on Saturday, Aug. 16, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito

The British Columbia Wildfire Service says the number of active blazes in the province has nearly doubled since mid-week as hot and dry conditions persist alongside the potential for more lightning starts.

It says there are about 130 wildfires burning across the province as of Saturday, climbing from just 68 on Wednesday.

The wildfire service says more than 50 of the active fires are classified as out of control and about 70 per cent were caused by lightning.

Its latest situational report says there is potential for more strikes in the southern half of the province as temperatures heated up a few degrees in the past day.

It says scattered rain is expected in the southeast and coastal regions, bringing the potential for new lightning strikes that could spark new fires in the eastern Cariboo region as well as the Pemberton Zone and Manning Park.

The service says the lightning potential is expected to diminish on Sunday, and while temperatures will remain hot provincewide, the coast may manage to fare slightly better with some precipitation.

It says slightly cooler weather in the north will bring “mixed skies with elevated winds, making conditions less conducive to rapid fire growth” if a blaze is ignited.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 30, 2025.