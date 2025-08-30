Woman arrested after allegedly assaulting and setting stranger’s wig on fire

A Winnipeg Police Service shoulder badge is seen on Sept. 2, 2021 at the Public Information Office in Winnipeg. THE CANADIAN PRESS/David Lipnowski

Winnipeg police have arrested a 40-year-old woman after she allegedly assaulted and setting a stranger’s wig on fire Friday afternoon.

Around 4:30 p.m., the 40-year-old woman approached a 50-year-old woman on a sidewalk and began a verbal confrontation. They did not know each other.

The argument escalated when the 40-year-old woman allegedly used a portable butane torch to set fire to the wig the 50-year-old woman was wearing.

The victim quickly removed the wig and was not injured. Police said the 40-year-old woman initially walked away but returned and allegedly physically assaulted the victim, causing minor injuries.

The victim fled and contacted police. Officers located the 40-year-old woman nearby and arrested her.

She has been charged with assault with a weapon and was released on an undertaking.