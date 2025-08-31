A tale of two pylons: Why these markers on Bank Street have been there for so long

Pylons on a section of sidewalk on Bank Street under Highway 417 have been in place for months. (Hannah Berge/CTV News Ottawa)

Orange and black pylons can be seen across Ottawa in construction zones and near potholes or other areas needing repair.

But why do some seem to stick around so long?

A pair of pylons on Bank Street have become notorious for their longevity.

“Children born when these cones were first placed on the sidewalk under the Bank Street 417 underpass are now taking their first steps and saying their first words,” said a post on the social media site Bluesky.

Images shared by another user showed the orange and black markers in that area as long ago as January.

The City of Ottawa says there was a “small cave-in” along the sidewalk under the highway, and the pylons were put in place to advise pedestrians. The city did not confirm the exact date of the cave-in, but said earlier this month that work to repair the damage had yet to begin.

“Work on Bank Street beneath the Highway 417 bridge will commence once contractors are able to attend and indicate any underground utilities which may be affected by the work,” said Area Manager of Roads Services Bryden Denyes in a statement to CTV News Ottawa.

“This particular area required an investigative process to ensure all underground infrastructure was operating and intact, and to determine who would be responsible for any required repairs. Once those items have been confirmed, the next step is to locate underground utilities and mark those assets before repair work can commence.”

Crews have been monitoring the area regularly to ensure it remains safe, Denyes said.

The City of Ottawa said in a statement that the city is responsible for maintenance of portions of roadway underneath provincial assets, including the section of Bank Street under Highway 417. The province is responsible for the rehabilitation of those assets when necessary, including bridge replacement projects.

Denyes added that when it comes to road and sidewalk infrastructure, looks can be deceiving.

“Projects are prioritized based on several factors including how invasive a repair could be, underground infrastructure implications, staff workloads and adjacent projects. What may appear to be a simple fix from the surface could be much more complicated and require more time to assess, plan and schedule than other projects,” he said.

Ottawa’s “construction season” began in May, with hundreds of active construction projects across the City of Ottawa. The 2025 City of Ottawa budget pledged millions of dollars to work on Ottawa’s transportation networks, including $69.5 million for road resurfacing and $14.2 million for sidewalks and pathways.

“The City appreciates the patience of residents regarding the ongoing construction on the western sidewalk of Bank Street beneath Highway 417,” Denyes says.