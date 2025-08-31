‘I don’t have an answer’: Manitoba evacuee uncertain if her child will go to school due to ongoing wildfires

Back to school is around the corner for tens of thousands of kids across the country, but for some, there’s uncertainty.

Six-year-old Raylynn Mercer and his mom Irene are from Pukatawagan in northern Manitoba. They were forced out of their home on May 28, as wildfires threatened the community.

They have been stuck in Winnipeg ever since, travelling from hotel to hotel, waiting to return.

As the clock strikes closer to the beginning of the school year, Irene doesn’t know where Raylynn will be receiving his education.

“I can’t give him an answer,” she said Friday morning. “I can’t give him nothing because we don’t know. It’s already on Tuesday; you go back to school and it’s already September.”

Raylynn has been eagerly waiting all summer to go back to school where he’ll start the first grade.

“I want to learn, I want to go to school, I want to make friends, and I want to get an education,” he said while riding his scooter. “I want to go to school really bad. I really want to learn.”

On top of all the changes, Raylynn says he really misses being at home.

“I miss my dogs,” he said.

Irene is frustrated with the prospect of not knowing what her son’s education looks like in the next few weeks.

“I wish I could just give him a little reassurance that it’s going to be okay and that he will learn,” she said. “What’s going to happen to our children? Are they going to be registered here? Are they going to be home-schooled? Are they going to be in a room with different ages?”

Mercer says teachers from their home community of Pukatawagan are scrambling to provide some sort of education to the young evacuees, in the off chance that there is no room in the schools.

“They are putting together hopefully education classes for them,” she said. “I’m not sure if it’s going to be Grades 1, 2 and 3 together.”

Manitoba school divisions helping wildfire evacuees

School divisions are making last minute plans to ensure education for students who have been impacted by wildfires and get the chance to learn.

The Brandon School Division confirmed to CTV News that they expected to welcome around 200 evacuees when school starts next week. A spokesperson for the division said the “numbers are evolving.”

The Winnipeg School Division said they could be housing between 20 to 30 evacuees but also confirmed this is a “rough estimate” and “things are unfolding right now.”

Dozens more could be going to other divisions across the province, including the St. James Assiniboia School Division.

“We really want to wrap our arms around the students and the families to address their social-emotional needs and to be able to provide a place of normalcy where students can come together and just be kids,” said Potoula Locken, the director of inclusion support services and accessibility with the division.

She says talks have been underway with evacuees currently living in hotels in Winnipeg, and registration has been ongoing.

“We’ve done outreach with our families just to make first connections and to get to know one another and to establish what their needs are,” she said.

Community leaders are also working with school officials to find spots.

The Manitoba government also confirmed to CTV News Winnipeg that the education and early childhood learning department has been working on back-to-school programs for evacuees throughout the summer.

Mercer is hoping there will be room in one of the schools for her son.

“I can’t stress how important it is,” she said. “It’s learning; it’s communication; it’s skills; it’s everything.”