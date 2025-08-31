Montreal hospital’s systematic use of restraints akin to elder abuse: ombudsman

The Quebec Ombudsman has found that staff at Montreal’s Sacré-Cœur Hospital are overusing control measures on patients to the point where, in some cases, the practice is akin to elder abuse.

The ombudsman’s office investigated the hospital after receiving information in October 2024 about the “abusive application” of measures like physical and chemical restraints, which, according to the law, should only be used as a last resort and in a limited fashion.

That wasn’t the case when officials visited the hospital unannounced on Oct. 22 and 23, according to the report released Thursday.

“The investigation reveals that individuals are kept in restraint for several hours, or even several days, and that the notes made by staff rarely indicate when control measures were removed,” the report stated, adding that “control measures are too often used without justification.”

In one case, officials noticed an elderly patient who had been strapped into a chair with an abdominal belt for up to eight consecutive hours. In other cases, patients slipped under the abdominal belt and were found on the floor and found in their own urine and feces.

“In the case of another elderly and vulnerable person, the occupational therapist observes a pressure injury and notes that the user can go up to four days without being lifted, even though she has no medical restrictions,” the report said.

Report cites heavy workload, staff shortages in hospital

The ombudsman was told that while staff are often reminded about proper procedure and training is available, they claim they don’t have the time to complete it and that omissions may be linked to the “instability within clinical teams, which is closely related to staff shortages.”

“The Ombudsman is aware that health-care staff have to cope with a heavy workload, but the lack of resources can in no way justify actions that infringe on the fundamental rights of users,” the ombudsman concluded in its report.

“While staff are responsible for fulfilling their professional obligations, it is also important that the institution provide the tools and conditions necessary for them to do so, as it is also responsible for the quality of care provided within its facilities. This responsibility is shared between health-care staff, managers, and senior management. Several of the practices identified must be corrected and others improved without delay.”

Recommendations issued

The ombudsman issued 10 recommendations to the correct the situation in the hospital, including ensuring that nursing staff applies physical and chemical control measures according to the law “even in the event of excessive workload, by conducting daily checks on the necessity of their use and the clinical follow-up that is done” and to submit to the ombudsman by March 31, 2026, the results of an audit after implementing the first recommendation detailing the measures taken to achieve it.

Other recommendations include reminding all health-care staff of the conditions in which they can use bed rails, ensuring call bells are working properly, and evaluating the use of tools related to fall risk assessments.