Nova Scotia’s Long Lake wildfire remains out of control

A burnt wooded area is pictured due to a wildfire in the West Dalhousie area. (Province of Nova Scotia)

The Long Lake wildfire in Nova Scotia’s Annapolis County is still out of control.

On Sunday, the Department of Natural Resources (DNR) said the Long Lake fire is estimated to be 8,465 hectares in size.

Officials said the increase in the area of the wildfire from an earlier measurement is because of a more precise measurement.

“Favourable weather is helping crews make good progress, but they have not yet completed a line around the entire fire zone,” said DNR in an update on social media.

The fire started on Aug. 13.

Earlier this week, the province said 20 homes were destroyed and 11 outbuildings were damaged or lost in the West Dalhousie area. As of Sunday, DNR said there have been no new reports of damage.

DNR said 16 of its members remain on site, along with 48 firefighters from Ontario, 40 firefighters from Quebec and 59 firefighters from Nova Scotia.

So far, 505 civic addresses have been evacuated. The County of Annapolis launched a navigator program Saturday to help impacted property owners and evacuees access supports.

Woods ban lifted

The province has lifted its woods ban in seven counties Friday, but it will remain in effect for the rest of the province, including Annapolis County.

Nova Scotia introduced the woods ban on Aug. 5, imposing a $25,000 fine for anyone who violates it.

“The woods ban is tough on everyone,” Premier Tim Houston said. “The last few weeks have not been fun. The team continues to monitor conditions. Professionals have determined, for some parts of the province, the index is no longer extreme. In other areas it’s still extreme. We are able to ease some of the restrictions.”

DNR has issued 10 charges for woods ban violations.

Smoke impacting air quality

An air quality warning remains in effect for Annapolis County due to the wildfire.

“You may experience mild and common symptoms such as eye, nose and throat irritation, headaches or a mild cough,” said Environment Canada. “More serious but less common symptoms include wheezing, chest pains or severe cough. If you think you are having a medical emergency, seek immediate medical assistance.”

A special air quality statement has also been issued in Kings County due to the wildfire smoke.

-With files from CTV’s Stephanie Tsicos

