N.W.T. wildfire prompts evacuation order for Fort Providence

Fire continues to burn underground near Enterprise, Northwest Territories on Wednesday October 11, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson

FORT PROVIDENCE — An evacuation order was issued for a second community in Northwest Territories on Sunday due to a dangerously close wildfire.

After being told to be ready to leave a day earlier, the community of Fort Providence, which has a population of about 600 people, was ordered out because a forecast of strong winds in the afternoon risked flames encroaching the north side of town.

A N.W.T. wildfire information officer said the wildfire was about two kilometres away from the community.

“There is a good chance that the wildfire reaches the community sometime this evening, which is exactly why we’ve got structural protection specialists who are getting water delivery in place at the edge of the community,” said Mike Westwick in a phone interview.

The community is the second in the territory to be evacuated since Friday, when 500 residents living in Whati, located 164 kilometres northwest of Yellowknife, were ordered to leave.

Westwick said the fire threatening Fort Providence, located in the territory’s south, grew over 10 kilometres overnight because of severe northerly winds.

“Obviously that’s a very serious situation and the evacuation order has been called to keep people safe.”

Westwick said structural protection specialists have set up water cannons and sprinklers on the edge of the community to prepare for possible fire encroachment.

A full front attack wouldn’t be effective, Westwick added.

“The fire front is too wide, there wouldn’t be a way to contain that fire’s edge quickly enough before the winds shift this evening,” he said.

Westwick said it’s a significant operation to move people, but there’s still time to do so.

Residents were told to head to a reception centre in Hay River, about 120 kilometres southeast of Fort Providence. That community had a message for evacuees.

“Hay River welcomes you and is ready to support you at this time,” the town said in a social media post.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 31, 2025.

Sidhartha Banerjee, The Canadian Press