Suspended Ont. driver without insurance observed doing burnouts: police

Ontario Provincial Police charged a 47-year-old Thunder Bay man with stunt driving after they say officers observed him 'doing burnouts' in a local parking lot on August 30, 2025. As a result, the vehicle involved was impounded for 14 days. (Ontario Provincial Police/Facebook)

A 47-year-old man is facing multiple driving-related charges after Ontario Provincial Police observed him performing stunts in a parking lot and stopped him on a nearby highway.

The traffic stop occurred on Saturday at about 4 p.m. on Highway 11-17 near Red River Road in Thunder Bay, Ont., CTV News learned in an email from an OPP spokesperson on Sunday.

Traffic stop reveals numerous offences

According to a police social media post, the traffic stop was initiated after the driver “was observed doing burnouts in a local parking lot.”

After pulling the vehicle over on the highway, the police investigation revealed a series of other violations.

Officers also discovered that the local man was driving with a suspended licence and that the vehicle did not have valid insurance.

Further checks determined that the licence plate on the car was “not authorized for this type of vehicle” and the motorist had unpaid fines.

Charges and other penalties

The accused was charged with stunt driving under the Highway Traffic Act and faces additional charges and penalties associated with the multiple other offences.

As a result of the incident, under provincial law, the vehicle involved was impounded for 14 days at the owner’s expense and the motorist’s driver’s licence was suspended for 30 days.

The accused will have a future court appearance scheduled to answer to the new charges.