‘What?!’ Video shows bizarre wrong turn at Vancouver airport

This still from a video submitted to CTV News shows a car struck on a pedestrian stair case at Vancouver International Airport.

The squeal of spinning tires tuned heads at Vancouver International Airport Saturday, after a driver that made a wrong turned got their vehicle stuck on a staircase.

Video submitted to CTV News shows a large vehicle lodged between two railings near one of the airport’s parkades, as passersby stop and stare – one of whom simply and audibly says “What?!”

Despite several accelerations, the vehicle remains stuck.

Vehicle gets stuck on pedestrian staircase at Vancouver airport BC0831_YVRCAR01

A spokesperson for the airport told CTV news, in a statement, the driver was the lone occupant of the vehicle and had “accidentally exited the parkade via the pedestrian stairs.”

No one was injured, and operations were unaffected. The vehicle has since been removed and the staircase remains closed for an assessment, the statement from YVR continued.

“The parkade is otherwise open and all users are remined to follow posted signage,” the spokesperson wrote.

Heading into the Labour Day weekend, the airport projected an average of 90,000 passengers per day would move through the terminals, surpassing the historical high seen in 2019.