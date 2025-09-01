Air quality warnings issued in Alberta, Saskatchewan as smoke blankets area

Smoke from wildfires blankets the city as a couple has a picnic in Edmonton Alberta, on Saturday May 11, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson

Air quality warnings are in effect throughout parts of Alberta and Saskatchewan as thick smoke hangs over the region.

Environment Canada says wildfire smoke is causing poor air quality and reduced visibility in central and northern Alberta.

The agency says several cities are expected to see an air quality index of 10 or more throughout Monday and Tuesday, including Edmonton.

The Alberta capital also saw “very high risk” conditions on Sunday.

Several Saskatchewan communities are similarly affected by air quality warnings, including Saskatoon and the northwestern village of Buffalo Narrows, which are also expected to see “very high risk” conditions throughout Monday.

Environment Canada is advising people to limit the time they spend outdoors and consider postponing outdoor sports and activities.

--David Boles

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 1, 2025.