Ford recalls thousands of vehicles over risk of leaking brake fluid

Ford Edge vehicles sit on a production line at the global production start of the 2015 Ford Edge at the Ford Assembly Plant in Oakville, Ont., on Feb. 26, 2015. (Chris Young / The Canadian Press)

Ford Motor Co. is recalling more than 50,000 SUVs over concerns about their brakes.

Transport Canada initially posted the recall notice on its website on Aug. 22 and updated it on Aug. 29.

The department said that on affected models, the rear brake hoses could fail and cause brake fluid to leak, potentially resulting in “reduced braking.” The recall affects 52,547 SUVs.

“Reduced braking can cause extended stopping distances and increase the risk of a crash,” the advisory reads.

The recall affects the following vehicles:

Ford Edge models from 2015 to 2018;

Lincoln MKX models from 2016 to 2018.

Ford said it will inform owners about “corrective actions” by mail, though details are still being developed.

Customers can reach Ford at 1-800-565-3673 and on its website.