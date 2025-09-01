‘Hey buddy!’: Video shows bear approaching unaware B.C. park visitors

A black bear walks into a busy area of Burnaby Mountain Park in video from TikTok user BangatoSurrey.

There were some tense moments in Burnaby, B.C., over the weekend as a black bear lumbered into a busy park – and approached two unaware visitors from behind.

Social media video shows the bear entering an area of Burnaby Mountain Park as several groups of people were sitting on the grass.

Most of the visitors quickly scatter, save for a pair who initially didn’t notice the commotion. At least one of them appears to be engrossed in a book.

Off camera, an onlooker tries to get their attention, yelling: “Hello! Hey buddy! Excuse me! Buddy?”

The two eventually hop to their feet and scurry away as the bear noses through their belongings.

B.C.’s Ministry of Environment and Parks confirmed conservation officers were notified of the incident, and set up a live trap for the bear on Sunday.

So far, the animal has not been caught – and the B.C. Conservation Officer Service has recommended the public avoid the area until the bear is either trapped or moves along.

Advice for how to respond to bear encounters is available on the WildSafeBC website.

Authorities urge anyone who witnesses a wildlife conflict to contact the Report All Poachers and Polluters hotline at 1-877-952-7277.