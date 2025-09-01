Inmate missing from Kitchener women’s prison: Correctional Service Canada

Carolyn Burden is serving a five-year sentence for fraud over $5,000. She is described as 5'5", weighing 59 kilograms, with a fair complexion, blue eyes and brown hair. (X/@WRPSToday)

A 59-year-old woman has been reported unlawfully at large after she was not accounted for during a routine count at the Grand Valley Institution for Women in Kitchener, according to Correctional Service Canada (CSC).

The agency said staff members conducting an 11:30 a.m. count on Sunday discovered that inmate Carolyn Burden was missing from the facility’s minimum-security unit.

Burden is serving a five-year sentence for fraud over $5,000. She is described as 5′5″, weighing 59 kilograms, with a fair complexion, blue eyes and brown hair.

“The Correctional Service of Canada immediately contacted the police and a warrant for the inmate’s arrest has been issued,” a media release read.

The Waterloo Regional Police Service said Burden was last seen in the area of Homer Watson Boulevard and Manitou Drive in Kitchener. Authorities are asking anyone with information about Burden’s whereabouts to come forward.

CSC said it will investigate the circumstances of the incident and is working with police to locate the offender as quickly as possible. The agency said it has provided police with all information available to help with the arrest.