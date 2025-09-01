Members of B.C. punk band Dayglo Abortions arrested in U.S.

Acton Murray, left, and Matthew Fiorito are seen in images from the Ashland County Sheriff's Office website.

Two members of the B.C. hardcore punk band Dayglo Abortions were arrested by U.S. authorities over the weekend.

Murray Acton and Matthew Fiorito were taken into custody Saturday and remained there as of Monday morning, according to the Ashland County Sheriff’s Office website.

Neither of the musicians has been charged, and the reason for their arrest is unclear.

Fiorito’s father told CTV News he hasn’t spoken with his son, who’s been a guitarist with Dayglo Abortions since 2015, but that Ashland authorities indicated charges would likely be laid Monday.

“I’m hoping he’s OK and that the tour can continue,” Joe Fiorito said. “They were on a massive cross-county tour across the states, it was a big breakthrough for the band.”

CTV News has reached out to the Ashland County Sheriff’s Office for more information.

Dayglo Abortions have made headlines in the past, including when two of the band’s early albums prompted criminal obscenity charges in Ontario back in 1988.

The charges were laid against record label Fringe Product Inc. and distributor Record Peddler, and not band members such as Acton, who also goes by stage name “The Cretin.”

A jury ultimately found both of the accused companies not guilty.